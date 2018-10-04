The Girls Night Out expo is a one-day event dedicated to the celebration of Women in the Columbia, Mo area. Enjoy the ultimate girls night out with friends and family while you shop, try samples, enter to win fabulous door prizes, enjoy demonstrations, and so much more! It’s everything for women, all in one expo!

Pre-sale Tickets

The cost is $25/person if you buy early online or just $30/person at the door!

VIP Tickets

VIP tickets are $75 online and there are only 100 VIP tickets available! As a VIP, you will get in 60 minutes early, enjoy a champagne toast, and beat the lines to shop before anyone else. You will be automatically entered into two special VIP drawings (for VIPs only) for the chance to win a piece of Kendra Scott Jewelry and a Kate Spade tote! You will also receive a bag containing special offers from our vendors, a swag cup, and a t-shirt!

Play. Indulge. Shop. Explore.

This fun event is for women ages 21 and older to shop, dine, drink, dance, and have fun!