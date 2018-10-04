Join the Party

It's a Girls Night in Columbia, Missouri
A Shopping Extravaganza

Get great gift ideas from local merchants.
Buy Tickets

Join us for Girls Night Out

Thursday, October 4th, 2018 we will be hosting the 2018 Girls Night Out Expo in Columbia, Mo!

The Girls Night Out expo is a one-day event dedicated to the celebration of Women in the Columbia, Mo area. Enjoy the ultimate girls night out with friends and family while you shop, try samples, enter to win fabulous door prizes, enjoy demonstrations, and so much more! It’s everything for women, all in one expo!

Pre-sale Tickets

The cost is $25/person if you buy early online or just $30/person at the door!

VIP Tickets

VIP tickets are $75 online and there are only 100 VIP tickets available! As a VIP, you will get in 60 minutes early, enjoy a champagne toast, and beat the lines to shop before anyone else. You will be automatically entered into two special VIP drawings (for VIPs only) for the chance to win a piece of Kendra Scott Jewelry and a Kate Spade tote! You will also receive a bag containing special offers from our vendors, a swag cup, and a t-shirt!

Play. Indulge. Shop. Explore.

This fun event is for women ages 21 and older to shop, dine, drink, dance, and have fun!

Live Entertainment

A DJ and live on-stage entertainment will keep the party going!

Food 'n Drinks

Enjoy some of your local Columbia favorites with a variety of tasty foods!

Shopping

Discover local vendors bringing great products for you to see, try, and buy!

Tons of Prizes

Don’t miss the prize drawings throughout the evening for your chance to win!

Girls Night Out

4 October 2018
@6:30pm - 10:00 pm, $25 online or $30 at door

Parkade Plaza

601 Business Loop 70 W
Columbia, MO 65203

Exclusive Party of the Year

Exclusive booths, all targeted to women

Prize drawing throughout the evening

Delicious Food from local establishments

Live DJ & Entertainment

Shopping ideas and gifts

A portion of the proceeds will go to The American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign Benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness

Dress in pink theme


Shop & Win Prizes

Grand Prizes:

KT Diamond is providing two gift certificates toward a custom-designed jewelry piece, one for $5000 and another for $2500. Winners will get to work with Kyle and create -from scratch- a custom-designed item from start to finish!

Prizes from:

Graf and Sons

Noodles and Company

Massage Envy

Drury Hotels

Nutrishop

Custom Complete Automotive

The Blue Note

Tropical Liquoir

Wilson’s Fitness

Zimmer Radio

Logboat

Platos Closet

Luxury Tan

Advanced Radiology

A Catered Affair

Booths:

Bell’aspetto and Co

Lowes

Coming Home

ID Permanent Cosmetic

Fine Mess Boutique

Color Street Nails

Graf and Sons

Venus Adult Store

Supplement Superstores

SPONSORS

Become a Sponsor. Contact us Today.