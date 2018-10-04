The Girls Night Out expo is a one-day event dedicated to the celebration of Women in the Columbia, Mo area. Enjoy the ultimate girls night out with friends and family while you shop, try samples, enter to win fabulous door prizes, enjoy demonstrations, and so much more! It’s everything for women, all in one expo!
The cost is $25/person if you buy early online or just $30/person at the door!
VIP tickets are $75 online and there are only 100 VIP tickets available! As a VIP, you will get in 60 minutes early, enjoy a champagne toast, and beat the lines to shop before anyone else. You will be automatically entered into two special VIP drawings (for VIPs only) for the chance to win a piece of Kendra Scott Jewelry and a Kate Spade tote! You will also receive a bag containing special offers from our vendors, a swag cup, and a t-shirt!
This fun event is for women ages 21 and older to shop, dine, drink, dance, and have fun!
A DJ and live on-stage entertainment will keep the party going!
Enjoy some of your local Columbia favorites with a variety of tasty foods!
Discover local vendors bringing great products for you to see, try, and buy!
Don’t miss the prize drawings throughout the evening for your chance to win!
4 October 2018
@6:30pm - 10:00 pm, $25 online or $30 at door
601 Business Loop 70 W
Columbia, MO 65203
KT Diamond is providing two gift certificates toward a custom-designed jewelry piece, one for $5000 and another for $2500. Winners will get to work with Kyle and create -from scratch- a custom-designed item from start to finish!
Graf and Sons
Noodles and Company
Massage Envy
Drury Hotels
Nutrishop
Custom Complete Automotive
The Blue Note
Tropical Liquoir
Wilson’s Fitness
Zimmer Radio
Logboat
Platos Closet
Luxury Tan
Advanced Radiology
A Catered Affair
Bell’aspetto and Co
Lowes
Coming Home
ID Permanent Cosmetic
Fine Mess Boutique
Color Street Nails
Venus Adult Store
Supplement Superstores